Activision Blizzard (ATVI) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Does it still pay to play shares of video game maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI)? Investors are hoping that’s the case, especially with better-than-expected earnings results coming in from rivals Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) and Electronic Arts (EA).

Activision, the publisher of some of the most well-known game titles in the gaming industry, including Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, is set to report second quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. The company will hope to have a similar market reaction to Take-Two, which saw its shares spike more than 7% on Tuesday after the maker of NBA 2K franchises not only reported better-than-expected revenues for its fiscal first quarter, it also raised its full year revenue guidance.

For Activision, however, which has seen its stock price fall 34% over the past year, the company has been pressured by slowing video game sales. The decline has been driven, in part, by the arrival of Fortnite and its brand of free team-combat multiplayer gameplay, which has leapfrogged traditional console and mobile games Activision relies on. But as evidenced by Take-Two’s results, now seems like a good time to bet on a turnaround for Activision, especially given that expectations are so low.

In the three months that ended June, Wall Street expect Activision to earn 26 cents per share on revenue of $1.19 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 26 cents per share on revenue of $1.39 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are expected to decline 17.3% to $2.15 per share, while full-year revenue of $6.38 billion would decline 12.2% year over year.

The projected declines in the top and bottom lines underscore why the stock has struggled over the past eighteen months. Wall Street sees the company’s revenue falling about 14% year over year in Q2, adjusted EPS is expected to decline 36%. However, the company expects to return to revenue growth in fiscal 2020, during which revenue could rise by double digits to north of $7 billion. Likewise, the company’s earnings are expected to rise by as much as 18% in 2020.

Beyond the top- and bottom-line numbers, the Street on Thursday will focus on user engagement. In Q1 the company hit 345 million monthly active users. Of which, Activision logged 41 million users, while Blizzard reached 32 million and King added 272 million. On Thursday investors will want to see if the company build on these numbers. Investors will get a sense of how the management feels about the company’s turnaround potential in terms of content.

Elsewhere, esports has gotten a lot of attention from market. Investors will want to know the level of impact the popularity of esports has had on the company, particularly with the Overwatch League now in full swing. As such, Wall Street will want to know when the company can expects a revenue boost not only from the leagues but also from game sales.