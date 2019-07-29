Acting CEO appointed at struggling South Africa utility Eskom

Reuters





CAPE TOWN, July 29 (Reuters) - South Africa has appointed Jabu Mabuza as acting chief executive of troubled power utility Eskom following a board meeting on Monday, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said.

"I have informed the Eskom annual general meeting this afternoon of my decision to appoint Mr Jabu Mabuza as the interim executive chairman for Eskom and acting CEO of Eskom Holdings," Gordhan said in a statement.

He said Mabuza will be executive chairman and acting CEO for three months, during which time the board will find a new chief to lead the cash-strapped state-owned power utility.