Quantcast

Acting CEO appointed at struggling South Africa utility Eskom

By Reuters

Reuters


CAPE TOWN, July 29 (Reuters) - South Africa has appointed Jabu Mabuza as acting chief executive of troubled power utility Eskom following a board meeting on Monday, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said.

"I have informed the Eskom annual general meeting this afternoon of my decision to appoint Mr Jabu Mabuza as the interim executive chairman for Eskom and acting CEO of Eskom Holdings," Gordhan said in a statement.

He said Mabuza will be executive chairman and acting CEO for three months, during which time the board will find a new chief to lead the cash-strapped state-owned power utility.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar