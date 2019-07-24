Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) closed at $6.82, marking a +0.89% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.47% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.85%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 4.25% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 3.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ACOR as it approaches its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2019. On that day, ACOR is projected to report earnings of -$1.06 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 175.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $26.16 million, down 82.93% from the prior-year quarter.

ACOR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.51 per share and revenue of $131.45 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -261.01% and -72.12%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ACOR should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.55% higher. ACOR is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ACOR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.