ACNB Corporation (ACNB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2019

ACNB Corporation ( ACNB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ACNB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.7% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $33.14, the dividend yield is 3.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACNB was $33.14, representing a -20.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.45 and a 2.63% increase over the 52 week low of $32.29.

ACNB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). ACNB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.36.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ACNB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.