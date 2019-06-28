Acme United Corporation. (ACU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 01, 2019

Acme United Corporation. ( ACU ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ACU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ACU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.05, the dividend yield is 2.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACU was $21.05, representing a -8.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $23 and a 55.93% increase over the 52 week low of $13.50.

ACU is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). ACU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.31.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ACU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.