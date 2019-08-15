Quantcast

Ackman confident portfolio can keep delivering strong returns

By Reuters

Reuters


BOSTON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor William Ackman, whose portfolio has gained almost 50% this year, said his fund can keep delivering "high, long-term" returns and that he expects Berkshire Hathaway Inc stock to help boost gains.

"We believe that Berkshire's share price is likely to increase substantially over the coming years," Ackman wrote in a letter to clients one day after announcing in a filing that he had bought roughly $700 million worth of Berkshire stock.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

BOSTON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor William Ackman, whose portfolio has gained almost 50% this year, said his fund can keep delivering "high, long-term" returns and that he expects Berkshire Hathaway Inc stock to help boost gains.

"We believe that Berkshire's share price is likely to increase substantially over the coming years," Ackman wrote in a letter to clients one day after announcing in a filing that he had bought roughly $700 million worth of Berkshire stock.





This article appears in: Stocks , Insurance , Technology


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar