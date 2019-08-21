Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Acco Brands Corporation ( ACCO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ACCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that ACCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.57, the dividend yield is 2.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACCO was $9.57, representing a -24.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.63 and a 57.66% increase over the 52 week low of $6.07.

ACCO is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as RELX PLC ( RELX ) and Thomson Reuters Corp ( TRI ). ACCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.02. Zacks Investment Research reports ACCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4.56%, compared to an industry average of 7.1%.

Interested in gaining exposure to ACCO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ACCO as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ( FYT )

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ( FYX ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FYX with an decrease of -5.33% over the last 100 days. FYT has the highest percent weighting of ACCO at 0.85%.