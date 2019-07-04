Accenture Opens 8th Advanced Technology Center in Spain

Accenture plcACN yesterday opened its eighth Advanced Technology Center in Alicante, Spain. The center is named Pierre Nanterme Center for New IT, as a tribute to the late Accenture CEO, who worked with the company for 36 years.

New Technology Solutions, Talent and Jobs in Focus

The company is aimed at developing cross-industry technology solutions, custom engineering, infrastructure and cloud services for clients across the globe. It utilizes innovative delivery models, agile development and automation capabilities in the process.

The center focuses on continuous training and job creation. Around 85 Accenture professionals will work with local universities and vocational training schools to develop technology talent.

"This new Advanced Technology Center in Spain will enhance our ability to provide the capacity, speed and talent that our clients require to embrace new IT and advance their digital transformation efforts," said Mercedes Oblanca, managing director of Accenture Technology Iberia.

We observe that Accenture shares have gained 35.4% year to date, outperforming the 29.7% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Accenture currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A few top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are FLEETCOR Technologies FLT , Global Payments GPN and NV5 Global NVEE , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Long-term expected EPS (three to five years) growth rate for FLEETCOR, Global Payments and NV5 Global is 15.4%, 16.9% and 20%, respectively.

