Accenture (ACN) Completes Fairway Technologies Acquisition

Accenture ACN recently announced that it has completed the acquisition of engineering services provider, Fairway Technologies. The financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.

Founded in 2002, Fairway Technologies has offices in San Diego and Irvine, CA and Austin, Texas. It has more than 80 skilled professionals.

So far this year, we observe that shares of Accenture have gained 39.6% compared with 31.6% rise of the industry it belongs to and 13% increase of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Deal Details & Benefits

Fairway Technologies and Accenture Product and Platform Engineering Services business will together help clients manage and innovate software-based platforms; amplify platform value by scaling and enhancing digital platforms (which introduce business models and revenue streams) while delivering quality engineering services.

We believe the move will help Accenture strengthen its Communications, Media & Technology segment, through its Software & Platforms industry group, which serves computer software and digital platform companies. Revenues from the segment increased 7% year over year on a reported basis and 11% in terms of local currency in the first nine months of fiscal 2019.

Ram Ramalingam, managing director at Accenture's Product and Platform Engineering Services, stated, "This acquisition will help Accenture continue to make next generation platform technology a reality for our clients."

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Accenture currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are FLEETCOR FLT , Huron Consulting HURN and Fiserv FISV , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Long-term expected EPS (three to five years) growth rate for FLEETCOR, Huron Consulting and Fiserv is 15.6%, 13.5% and 12%, respectively.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They're also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98% , +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>