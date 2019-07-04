Accent lines up sterling bond

Reuters





By Eleanor Duncan

LONDON, July 4 (IFR) - UK housing association Accent is meeting investors next week to market a sterling bond that would mark its debut in the asset class, according to IFR data.

The company will be marketing a £350m senior secured long-dated bond in meetings that are scheduled to begin on July 8.

Accent owns and manages 20,000 affordable homes across the north, east and south of the UK.

The housing association's deal follows two largely successful sterling bonds that priced on Wednesday this week. M&S and BMW were both in the market, although their trades encountered slightly different receptions from the investor base.

While orders for M&S's no-grow £250m eight-year peaked at over £2.05bn, BMW saw a more muted response, with books of over £675m for its £350m three-year bond.

Investors treated the two trades very differently, a lead on M&S said.

"M&S was a completely different proposition to BMW," he said.

The retail company landed with a still-attractive spread of 270bp, offering investors a much sought-after pick-up in a market that has seen spreads compressed.

In addition, M&S, rated Baa3/BBB- (stable/negative), was offering investors a 125bp step-up in the event of a sub-investment-grade downgrade.

BMW, on the other hand, carries A1/A+ ratings, both of which are stable. Its three-year trade landed at a spread of 85bp over Gilts, a level that worked out flat to its outstanding paper in euros.

"BMW's trade is always going to be the kind of deal that doesn't capture a huge momentum play," the lead said.

"It's tight, it's short, it's a tactical deal. It's a 'parking cash' trade for investors."

Both, however, offer evidence of an investor base that is still happy to participate in deals despite an uncertain backdrop, the banker said.

While concerns about Brexit still exist, investors say they have no choice but to ignore them.

"We're currently living in limbo, where potential Brexit outcomes are pretty binary," one investor said.

"But we still have cash to put to work. The only position you can take is: Do I like the credit? Am I being compensated generously for taking on any risk? And do I mind volatility?"