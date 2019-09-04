Acceleron Pharma Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for XLRN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Acceleron Pharma, Inc. (Symbol: XLRN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.59, changing hands as low as $43.52 per share. Acceleron Pharma, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, XLRN's low point in its 52 week range is $37.01 per share, with $59.59 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $43.62.
