Acadia's schizophrenia treatment fails to meet main goal of late-stage study

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 22 (Reuters) - Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday its add-on treatment for schizophrenia failed to meet the main goal in a late-stage study.

In the study, 396 patients with moderate-to-severe psychotic symptoms were given Acadia's treatment pimavanserin or placebo as an add-on to their current antipsychotic treatment, the company said in a statement.

