Acadia Pharmaceuticals Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ACAD

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ACAD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.08, changing hands as low as $22.00 per share. Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading off about 15.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACAD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ACAD's low point in its 52 week range is $12.77 per share, with $28.67 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $22.09.
