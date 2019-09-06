Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ACAD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.11, changing hands as low as $23.77 per share. Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACAD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ACAD's low point in its 52 week range is $13.17 per share, with $30.38 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $23.80.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »