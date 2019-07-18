Acadia Healthcare Company Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ACHC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (Symbol: ACHC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.92, changing hands as low as $31.86 per share. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ACHC's low point in its 52 week range is $24.27 per share, with $45.35 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $31.92.
