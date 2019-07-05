Quantcast

Acacia Mining reports 13% rise in gold reserves for Tanzania mine

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 5 (Reuters) - Acacia Mining on Friday reported a 13% rise in gold reserves at the end of May for its Gokona Mine in North Mara, Tanzania, adding weight to its view that majority shareholder Barrick Gold's buyout proposal undervalued the miner.

Acacia Mining last month strongly disagreed with the world's No. 2 gold miner's valuation of the company, saying the proposal undervalued its mine plans and appeared to have ignored the value of its exploration and development assets.

The increase in reserves was driven by additional drilling in the east and west extensions of Gokona underground.

Barrick, however, has stuck to its offer, saying assumptions made by the smaller firm about its mine plans were out of touch and changes were indeed needed.





This article appears in: Stocks , US Markets , Oil , Commodities


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar