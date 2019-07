Reuters





July 22 (Reuters) - British hedge fund Odey Asset Management said on Monday it intends to vote, on behalf of its clients, in favour of Barrick Gold Corp's , final offer to buy out its fellow shareholders in Acacia Mining .

The approval comes after Odey said last month that it would reject any offer from Barrick for its stake in Acacia that is framed as "best and final".

Odey holds a 2.31% stake in Acacia according to Refinitiv Eikon data.