Acacia (ACIA) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7%

Acacia Communications, Inc. ACIA was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $44.79 to $47.99 in the past one-month time frame.

The move came after the company's ratings received an analyst upgrade.

The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Acacia currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Acacia Communications, Inc. Price

Acacia Communications, Inc. price | Acacia Communications, Inc. Quote

Investors interested in the Communication - Components industry may consider Harmonic Inc. HLIT , which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Is ACIA going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think: Up or Down

This Could Be the Fastest Way to Grow Wealth in 2019

Research indicates one sector is poised to deliver a crop of the best-performing stocks you'll find anywhere in the market. Breaking news in this space frequently creates quick double- and triple-digit profit opportunities.





These companies are changing the world - and owning their stocks could transform your portfolio in 2019 and beyond. Recent trades from this sector have generatedandgains in as little as 1 month.

Click here to see these breakthrough stocks now >>