Abu Dhabi's private equity plunge is sensible idea

Shutterstock photo





By George Hay

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

HONG KONG, July 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - If Abu Dhabi's Mubadala or the Qatar Investment Authority were cars rather than sovereign wealth funds, they might be Ferraris - unafraid of big bets on flashy, attention-grabbing investments. The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, by contrast, is more like a steady and reliable Volvo. A key revelation in ADIA's annual review, published on Monday, might therefore seem like a departure.

Going alone carries one obvious benefit - the sovereign fund doesn't have to hand over fees. But it also places a premium on the 80 or so staff in ADIA's private equity team knowing what they're doing. As the fund itself admits, 2018 buyout multiples topped 10 times pre-tax earnings. The worry is that, in a downturn, sovereign wealth fund private equity players would be less seasoned than professionals at KKR or Blackstone at dealing with flailing companies.

Yet ADIA isn't Volvo-like for nothing. Instead of QIA's eye-catching luxury hotel deals or Mubadala's $15 billion into Masayoshi Son's tech-focused Vision Fund, ADIA tends to opt for more prosaic areas like infrastructure or insurance, as per its 2018 acquisition of J.C. Flowers' holding in the UK'sPension Insurance Corporation. Its solo investments are in minority stakes; big buyout deals are handled with several other partners; and private equity is still only 10% of assets.

ADIA is hardly an outlier. As the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds points out, its members made more direct investments last year than in 2015 as many enterprises shunned public markets. The level of equity in overall 2018 buyout deals also exceeded 40%, against around 30% in 2007; leverage is on loose terms; and ADIA's long-term horizons should allow it to ride out bumps in the market.

That doesn't mean ADIA's speedier strategy won't encounter roadblocks. But a Volvo takes less time to brake than a Ferrari.

On Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Abu Dhabi Investment Authority said on July 15 that 40% of its private equity investments in 2018 were direct investments, compared to those undertaken as a limited partner in a fund managed by a separate general partner. ADIA, which has an estimated $700 billion of assets under management, said this compared to 30% in 2017.

- Presenting its annual review, the largest sovereign wealth fund of the Gulf emirates said it had begun scaling up its fixed income and treasury departments, with a view to pushing the active component of those units from 40% to 100%.

- ADIA said its 20-year annualised rate of return in 2018 was 5.4%, compared to 6.5% in 2017.

ADIA 2018 Review

This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy