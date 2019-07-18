Quantcast

Abu Dhabi shares surge 4% thanks on FAB's strong earnings

July 18 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi stocks leapt 4% on Thursday, their biggest intra-day gain in nearly four months, led higher by the United Arab Emirates' largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) which surged 6.5% on strong second-quarter earnings.

Similarly shares in Dubai bank Emirates NBD rose 3.5% thanks to positive quarterly results, leading gains on the Dubai index which was up 1.7%.

On Wednesday FAB reported a 5% increase in net profit in the second quarter from a year earlier, while Emirates NBD said an 80% surge in second-quarter net profit to 4.74 billion dirhams was partly driven by an asset sale and foreign exchange gains.

Saudi Arabia's main index slid 0.1% after rising for eight straight sessions EFG Hermes forecast profit for the kingdom's financial sector would grow 7.6% in the second quarter.

Banque Saudi Fransi lost 1.2% and Saudi Telecom was down 0.5%.

Qatar's index inched down 0.1% with Qatar National Bank falling 0.4%.

But Qatar Islamic Bank added 0.5% after it posted a higher first-half net profit.

