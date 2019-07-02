Quantcast

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019

ABM Industries Incorporated ( ABM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 05, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ABM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ABM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $40.33, the dividend yield is 1.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ABM was $40.33, representing a -2.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.34 and a 57.29% increase over the 52 week low of $25.64.

ABM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Paychex, Inc. ( PAYX ) and Rollins, Inc. ( ROL ). ABM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.3. Zacks Investment Research reports ABM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.14%, compared to an industry average of 19%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ABM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ABM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ABM as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value ETF ( IJS )
  • SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value ( SLYV )
  • Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF ( VIOV )
  • Xtrackers Russell 2000 Comprehensive Factor ETF ( DESC ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DESC with an increase of 0.86% over the last 100 days. IJS has the highest percent weighting of ABM at 0.71%.

Referenced Symbols: ABM , PAYX , ROL , IJS , SLYV , VIOV , DESC


