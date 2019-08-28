ABM Industries (ABM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ABM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.04, changing hands as low as $35.98 per share. ABM Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ABM's low point in its 52 week range is $25.64 per share, with $42.67 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $36.21.
