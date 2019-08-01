Quantcast

ABIOMED (ABMD) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Rise in Japan

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

ABIOMED, Inc. ABMD reported first-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings per share (EPS) of $1, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The figure rose 28.2% year over year.

The Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company's revenues came in at $207.7 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $210.6 million. However, the metric improved 15.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Fiscal Q1 in Detail

Worldwide Impella heart pump revenues in the reported quarter totaled $199.9 million, reflecting an increase of 15% year over year.
U.S. Impella product revenues totaled $168.3 million, an increase of 11% year over year. Per management, U.S. patient usage of the Impella heart pumps rose 13% in the quarter.

Outside the United States, Impella product revenues totaled $31.5 million, highlighting an increase of 44% year over year. Japan revenues were $8.5 million in the quarter, up a substantial 227% year over year.

ABIOMED, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ABIOMED, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ABIOMED, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ABIOMED, Inc. Quote

Margin Trend

In the quarter under review, gross profit totaled $170.6 million, up 14.4% year over year. Gross margin in the quarter was 82.1% of net revenues, down 80 basis points (bps) year over year. Research & Development (R&D) costs grossed $23.8 million, up 11.8% year over year.

Operating income totaled $60.7 million, up 30% on a year-over-year basis. Operating margin was 29.2%, up 320 bps.

Financial Condition

ABIOMED's balance sheet remains debt free. The company ended the fiscal first quarter with $526.7 million of cash and marketable securities.

Guidance Slashed

For fiscal 2020, ABIOMED expects total revenues in the range of $885-$925 million, an increase of 15% to 20% year over year. This range is below the earlier provided guidance range of $900-$945 million, calling for a year-over-year increase of 17-23%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same stands at $925.3 million, slightly above the projected range.

Summing Up

ABIOMED exited the fiscal first quarter on a mixed note. The company continues to gain from its flagship Impella, which saw a strong quarter. Impella's patient success stories and increasing global adoptions are added positives. Revenues from Japan skyrocketed in the quarter. Considerable expansion in the operating margin buoys optimism. Meanwhile, surging R&D expenses show increasing focus on innovation. Recent product launches and regulatory approvals buoy optimism. Considerable expansion in operating margin is a positive.

On the flip side, the drop in gross margin is disheartening. A slashed guidance for fiscal 2020 adds to the woes.

Earnings of Other MedTech Majors at a Glance

Some better-ranked stocks, which posted solid results this earnings season, are Stryker Corporation SYK , Baxter International Inc. BAX and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG .

Stryker delivered second-quarter 2019 adjusted EPS of $1.98, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.6%. Its revenues of $3.65 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4%. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Baxter delivered second-quarter 2019 adjusted EPS of 89 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents by 9.9%. Its revenues of $2.84 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.79 billion by 1.9%. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Intuitive Surgical reported second-quarter 2019 adjusted EPS of $3.25, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.85. Its revenues of $1.1 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion. The company sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG): Free Stock Analysis Report

ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD): Free Stock Analysis Report

Baxter International Inc. (BAX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Stryker Corporation (SYK): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Business , Earnings , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: ISRG , ABMD , BAX , SYK


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar