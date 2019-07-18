Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 19, 2019

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund ( AOD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.058 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AOD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that AOD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.42, the dividend yield is 8.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AOD was $8.42, representing a -6.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.96 and a 20.63% increase over the 52 week low of $6.98.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AOD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.