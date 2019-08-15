Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund ( AOD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.058 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AOD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that AOD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8, the dividend yield is 8.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AOD was $8, representing a -10.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.94 and a 14.61% increase over the 52 week low of $6.98.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AOD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AOD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AOD as a top-10 holding:

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF ( HIPS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HIPS with an decrease of -3.91% over the last 100 days.