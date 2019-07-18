Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 19, 2019

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund ( AWP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AWP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 73rd quarter that AWP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.29, the dividend yield is 9.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AWP was $6.29, representing a -1.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.40 and a 28.85% increase over the 52 week low of $4.88.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AWP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.