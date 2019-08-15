Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund ( AWP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AWP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -20% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.85, the dividend yield is 8.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AWP was $5.85, representing a -8.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.40 and a 19.84% increase over the 52 week low of $4.88.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AWP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AWP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AWP as a top-10 holding:

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF ( HIPS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HIPS with an decrease of -3.91% over the last 100 days.