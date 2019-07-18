Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 19, 2019

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund ( AGD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AGD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that AGD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.71, the dividend yield is 8.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGD was $9.71, representing a -8.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.59 and a 18.13% increase over the 52 week low of $8.22.

