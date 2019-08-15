Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund ( AGD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AGD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that AGD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.23, the dividend yield is 8.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGD was $9.23, representing a -12.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.59 and a 12.29% increase over the 52 week low of $8.22.

