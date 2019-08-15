Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc ( FAX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.027 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FAX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that FAX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.13, the dividend yield is 7.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FAX was $4.13, representing a -4.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.31 and a 8.12% increase over the 52 week low of $3.82.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FAX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.