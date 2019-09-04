Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

Abercrombie & Fitch Company ( ANF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ANF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 26th quarter that ANF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.84, the dividend yield is 5.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ANF was $13.84, representing a -54.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.63 and a 1.91% increase over the 52 week low of $13.58.

ANF is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as TJX Companies, Inc. ( TJX ) and Ross Stores, Inc. ( ROST ). ANF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1. Zacks Investment Research reports ANF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -33.33%, compared to an industry average of 1.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ANF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.