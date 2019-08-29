Abercrombie & Fitch cuts full-year sales forecast on tariff impact, shares fall

Quantcast

By Reuters

Reuters

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co cut its full-year sales forecast on Thursday, accounting for the potential impact of increased U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports, sending its shares down 12%.

The company said it now expects annual sales to be flat to up 2%, down from a previous range of up 2% to 4%.

