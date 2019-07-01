AbbVie (ABBV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AbbVie (ABBV) closed at $73.40, marking a +0.94% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.77% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 6.3% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 5.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.12% in that time.

ABBV will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.21, up 10.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.09 billion, down 2.27% from the year-ago period.

ABBV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.78 per share and revenue of $32.79 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11% and +0.11%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ABBV should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% lower within the past month. ABBV is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ABBV has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.29 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.69.

Also, we should mention that ABBV has a PEG ratio of 1.49. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

