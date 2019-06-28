ABB Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ABB

In trading on Friday, shares of ABB Ltd (Symbol: ABB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.99, changing hands as high as $20.01 per share. ABB Ltd shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ABB's low point in its 52 week range is $18.045 per share, with $24.45 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $20.00.
