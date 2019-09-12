ABB begins construction of new robotics factory in Shanghai

Reuters





By John Revill

ZURICH, Sept 12 (Reuters) - ABB has started construction of a new robotics factory in Shanghai, China, the Swiss engineering company said on Thursday, shrugging off concerns about a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

ABB, which competes with Japan'sFanuc Corp. and Germany'sKuka in building industrial robots used in the automotive sector among others, is spending $150 million on the site due to open in early 2021.

China's second-quarter economic growth slowed to its weakest pace in at least 27 years as demand at home and abroad cooled in the face of a bruising trade war with the United States.

ABB itself recently said a slowdown from automakers in China was hitting its robotics business, with orders falling 14% during the second quarter.

Still, the company said it remained confident about the long-term potential of the Chinese market and was pressing ahead with the new factory to replace its existing factory in Shanghai.

"Despite short-term market challenges, China's development as a global manufacturing hub, the ongoing trend towards mass customization and a rising shortage in skilled labor will continue to create strong and lasting demand for automation solutions in the region," said Sami Atiya, president of ABB's Robotics and Discrete Automation business.