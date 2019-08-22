ABA Bank brings retail bonds to Cambodia

Shutterstock photo





By Daniel Stanton

SINGAPORE, Aug 23 (IFR) - Advanced Bank of Asia (ABA Bank) has completed the first retail bond offering in Cambodia.

ABA Bank sold CR84.8bn (US$21m) three-year notes at par with a coupon of 7.75%, the wide end of ae 7.00%-7.75% range. SBI Royal Securities was sole financial adviser and underwriter.

This was the third Cambodian bond offering, and the first to carry a rating, broadening its appeal to investors. By way of comparison, microfinance institution Hattha Kaksekar had five subscribers for its issue last year, which was the first from the country. Cambodia currently has no government bonds.

S&P has assigned ABA Bank's bonds a B rating, helped by its strong ownership. National Bank of Canada owns a 90% stake in ABA Bank, having first invested in 2014 and built up its initial 10% stake over the years.

The bond subscription was held on August 12-13, a period of volatility for many Asian currencies after the renminbi breached a key support level on August 5, but the Cambodian riel was relatively steady and did not harm demand for the deal. Still, the size was set below the CR128bn maximum ABA Bank had indicated.

"Regarding the pricing level, the offered coupon rate of 7.75% p.a. is quite high for ABA compared to our average deposit rates and the overall cost of funds, but we understood that bonds are an instrument that is new to the market, not known to people, more complicated in documentation and procedures, so the coupon rate was intentionally set at this level in order to be attractive for retail investors," said Igor Zimarev, head of marketing at ABA Bank.

ABA Bank has US$91m in subordinated loans from National Bank, in tranches paying interest rates from 7.58%-9.40%, according to its 2018 annual report. It also has US$80m-equivalent of unsecured borrowings in dollars and riels from institutions including International Finance Corp and the Cambodian central bank at rates of 2.60%-7.11%.

Proceeds will be used for operating expenditure, as well as to expand lending to rural micro, small and medium enterprises, including female entrepreneurs.

S&P said the issue would help ABA Bank meet a regulatory target for Cambodian banks to have at least 10% of their loan portfolio in local currency. Many businesses in the country use US dollars, and the central bank is trying to encourage greater use of the local currency.

"ABA will continue to regularly issue bonds in future to support the capital market development," said Zimarev. "We hope to introduce larger volume and more advanced products to our investors as the capital market evolves."