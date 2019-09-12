AB InBev set to revive Budweiser Asia IPO with $5 bln float

Reuters





By Julie Zhu

HONG KONG, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev , which shelved a Hong Kong IPO of its Asia Pacific unit in July, is planning to raise about $5 billion from a revived float, people with knowledge of the matter said.

AB InBev, which had aimed to raise as much as $9.8 billion in the IPO of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd to help with its heavy debt burden of over $100 billion, aims to re-launch the float as soon as next week, the sources said.

AB InBev said in a statement that it was continuing to explore an IPO in Hong Kong of Budweiser APAC, two months after shelving the planned listing of up to $9.8 billion in what would have been the largest IPO of 2019.

Budweiser APAC has resumed its application for the listing of a minority stake of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, excluding its Australian operations, which the parent agreed to sell to Japan'sAsahi Group for $11 billion shortly after the IPO was shelved in July.

Budweiser APAC declined to comment on the IPO details. AB InBev did not respond to a request for immediate comment.

The listing would be a boost for the Hong Kong Stock Exchange after Reuters reported last month that China's biggest e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd had delayed a listing in Hong Kong worth up to $15 billion amid growing political unrest in the Asian financial hub.

The development also comes after Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd announced a $39 billion takeover approach to the London Stock Exchange Plc on Wednesday that received a cool response from investors concerned about regulatory and financial hurdles.