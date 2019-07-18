Quantcast

AB InBev explores asset sale after dropping Asia IPO plan

By Reuters

Reuters


July 18 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev is considering selling off business units in South Korea, Australia and Central America to cut its massive debt, after cancelling a planned listing of its Asia-Pacific unit, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The world's largest brewer hopes to raise at least $10 billion from asset sales, the WSJ, citing people familiar with the matter (graphic).

Last week, AB InBev, which was aiming to sell as much as $9.8 billion in Budweiser stock to seek relief from its heavy debt burden, called off its listing of its Asia Pacific unit in Hong Kong citing "several factors, including prevailing market conditions."

In May, private equity firm KKR & Co approached AB InBev about buying some of its Asian assets, the Journal reported, adding that Japanese brewer Asahi Group Holdings Ltd had also expressed interest in buying the company's Australia business.

AB InBev did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

U.S.-listed shares of the company rose 1.2% to $89.50 following the report.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Economy , US Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar