AB InBev Asia unit delays pricing of world's largest IPO this year

By Julie Zhu

HONG KONG, July 12 (Reuters) - Budweiser Brewing Company APAC , the Asia-Pacific business of Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) , will not price its Hong Kong IPO of up to $9.8 billion by Friday as planned, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

Budweiser APAC, whose portfolio of more than 50 beer brands includes Stella Artois and Corona, received offers below the HK$40-$47 ($5.13-$6.02) per share target from some large U.S. investors, other people familiar with the matter said.

The company's executives and representatives from the deal's co-sponsors, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley , met in New York to discuss pricing after the books closed on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear why there was a delay in pricing for a deal that had already been over-subscribed, with the books attracting orders from long-only institutions, sovereign wealth funds and pension funds.

Typically investors put in orders for more shares than they actually expect to receive in an effort to ensure they get a good allocation. Deals where those investors end up with more than they really expected often trade poorly to begin with.

The company has until 11.59 pm (1559 GMT) on Monday in Hong Kong to finalise its offer price, according to its prospectus. If it does not finalise the price by then, the IPO will lapse.

A spokesman for Budweiser APAC declined to comment.

All the sources who spoke to Reuters did so on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak on the matter.

Budweiser APAC is seeking to raise between $8.3 billion and $9.8 billion through the float, much of which will go towards paying down debt at its highly leveraged parent.

AB InBev, the world's largest brewer, has been working to reduce a debt pile of more than $100 billion that it built up with its purchase of rival SABMiller in late 2016.

The company has positioned its Hong Kong listing as creating a champion in Asia-Pacific, where sales are growing as increasingly wealthy consumers turn to premium beer brands.

Even at the low end of the price range, the IPO would surpass the $8.1 billionNew York float of Uber in May, the biggest so far this year, Refinitiv data shows.

At a time when trade tensions are weighing on the big business of taking firms public, investor response to the Budweiser APAC IPO is being viewed as a barometer for other future large share sales, such as Alibaba's plans to raise as much as $20 billion through a Hong Kong listing.

On Thursday, Reinsurance group Swiss Re suspended plans in London for a $4.1 billion IPO of British life insurer ReAssure on the day it was set to start trading, citing weak demand from institutional investors.

Last month, logistics real estate developer ESR Cayman Ltd shelved its up to $1.24 billion Hong Kong IPO "in light of the current market conditions".

Budweiser APAC, which launched the Hong Kong float last week, is due to begin trading on July 19.