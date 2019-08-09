AAXN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AAXN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.16, changing hands as low as $56.11 per share. Axon Enterprise Inc shares are currently trading off about 14.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AAXN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AAXN's low point in its 52 week range is $39.43 per share, with $74.93 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $58.57.
