AAR Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of AAR Corp (Symbol: AIR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.01, changing hands as high as $38.71 per share. AAR Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AIR's low point in its 52 week range is $29.84 per share, with $51.52 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $38.34.
