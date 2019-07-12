Quantcast

AAR Corp (AIR) Surges: Stock Moves 8.7% Higher

AAR Corp. AIR was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company-as the stock is now up 29.4% in the past one-month time frame.

The move came after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings.

The company's Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for AAR Corp. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

AAR Corp currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Investors interested in the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry may consider Heico Corporation HEI , which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see  the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Is AIR going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think: Up or Down

