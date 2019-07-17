AAR Corp. (AIR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 18, 2019

AAR Corp. ( AIR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AIR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that AIR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.96, the dividend yield is .71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIR was $41.96, representing a -18.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.52 and a 40.62% increase over the 52 week low of $29.84.

AIR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Boeing Company ( BA ) and Honeywell International Inc. ( HON ). AIR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.2. Zacks Investment Research reports AIR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 9.11%, compared to an industry average of 15.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AIR Dividend History page.

