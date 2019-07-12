AAL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.72, changing hands as high as $33.90 per share. American Airlines Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AAL's low point in its 52 week range is $27.02 per share, with $43.89 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $33.78.
