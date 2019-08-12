Quantcast

A vote of no confidence in UK PM Johnson? Labour says: it's an option

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Britain's opposition Labour Party said on Monday that a vote of no confidence in the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson was a possibility and that it was talking to other parties in parliament on options.

When asked by the BBC if there would be a vote of no confidence, Labour's Diane Abbott replied: "Who has confidence in Boris Johnson apart from the people around him?"

Abbott, the Labour Party's interior minister-in-waiting, said it was above her pay grade to say if there would be such a vote but that "it had to be an option."





This article appears in: Politics


