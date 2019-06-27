Reuters

A "shareholder" vote would help Hong Kong CEO



By Robyn Mak

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

HONG KONG, June 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Being a chief executive is hard work anywhere, but serving as Hong Kong's comes with an extra degree of difficulty. Many locals want Carrie Lam to quit the rare political role that carries the corporate-style title for her ill-judged extradition proposal. No boss, though, could succeed under the suffocating governance structure she endures. Some pressure would be eased by letting the city's "shareholders" pick their leader, even if from a pre-determined field.

Hong Kong's leader must contend with powerful tycoons, restive residents and an almighty central government. Any corporate counterpart would be paralysed by the analogous combination of influential clients, subjugated shareholders and a dominant board. None of the city's three previous chiefs served two full terms in office.

It is likely that Lam's missteps will prompt Chinese President Xi Jinping to rethink how Hong Kong is governed. There is no shortage of boardroom-type lessons, but giving shareholders more sway would be a strong way to restore some trust.

As it stands, a committee of 1,200 Beijing loyalists chooses the chief executive. This arrangement does not allow for a popular mandate and thus confers little legitimacy, a big reason Lam and her predecessors have been easy targets. One idea would be to revive the controversial idea - previously endorsed by Beijing but ultimately rejected by the city's legislature - of allowing Hongkongers to pick their leader, but only from a pool of candidates who first secure majority backing from the committee.

This compromise plan is what triggered the pro-democracy Umbrella Movement in 2014. Given the mess Hong Kong finds itself in now, though, legislators could be more open to giving voters a louder voice. Lam, for example, might have thought twice about her unpopular extradition bill if she knew she'd be facing a ballot. Shareholders with a say can make the CEO at least somewhat accountable.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Thousands of people marched into major foreign consulates in Hong Kong on June 26, urging leaders to back their demand for the government to fully scrap a proposal that would allow extradition of criminal suspects to mainland China for trial.

- More protests are being planned for July 1, the Establishment Day holiday that commemorates the 1997 handover of Hong Kong from the United Kingdom to China and the creation of the so-called special administrative region.

- Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on June 15 that she would suspend the extradition bill indefinitely following protests that included some 2 million people, but stopped short of withdrawing it.

- China's assistant minister of foreign affairs, Zhang Jun, has said his country would not allow discussion of Hong Kong at the G20 summit to be held in Osaka, Japan, on June 28 to 29.