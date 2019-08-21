A Pillar of this Bull Market is Almost Dead

(New York)

Name the two main factors which drove this decade-long bull market. Ours would be the Fed's easy policy, and huge levels of corporate buybacks. Well, that second one, which has inarguably been at least a core pillar of the bull run, is ending. Companies are pulling away from share buybacks, lessening one of the big price drivers for the market. Buybacks have slipped alongside the market's trouble, as companies are no longer stepping in to buy shares, sending buybacks to their lowest level in 18 months.

FINSUM : Do you remember the earnings recession that occurred for a few years during this bull market? Buybacks are what kept prices afloat.