A Great Safe Haven You Aren’t Thinking Of

There are a lot of safe havens that people are trying to use to defend against market turbulence right now. The two that immediately come to mind are Treasury bonds and gold. However, those are clearly overbought, so where is another good place? Some REITs are offering very attractive defensive profiles. REITs generally do well during periods of falling rates as their yields become ever more attractive. They were beat up during the rate rises of 2018, but have surged this year, up 20%. What is very compelling, though, is that despite the big rise, REIT valuations are just now returning to their average historical valuations. Speaking about the nature of REIT cash flows, especially regarding long-term leases, "The cash flow is locked in, and that's just not the case for most of the stock market", says and Eaton Vance Real Estate fund manager.

FINSUM : Certain REITs seem like they could be a very good buy right now given that they are not overpriced and have falling rates as a tailwind.