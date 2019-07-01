A Great New Safety Stock?

(New York)

With markets at elevated levels, investors may be looking for a safety stock. How about one outside the usual suspects? Here is a suggestion-Goldman Sachs. Yes, we know, that sounds odd considering that investment banks tend to have wildly unpredictable earnings because of fluctuations in trading revenue. However, the bank has just made a big dividend boost from 85 cents to $1.25 per share, which is likely to significantly elevate its status with dividend-seeking investors. Goldman is also diversifying away from its highest risk businesses and smoothing out its revenue by focusing on a more steady Main Street-oriented suite of products.

FINSUM : We think the jury is still out on Goldman's success at retail banking products. That said, the prevailing narrative about its transformation and the dividend boost will help it be less volatile.