A Big Idea for Generating Income with Small-Cap Stocks

When it comes to dividend stocks, investors' first thoughts usually drift toward large caps, which is understandable. Currently, the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 indexes yield an average of 1.52 percent, making the yield of 1.85 percent on the large-cap S&P 500 seem impressive by comparison. But there is a play for investors who are seeking small-cap dividends.

Focusing on dividend yield alone belies the fact that the number of components in the two aforementioned small-cap benchmarks that are dividend stocks is on the rise. However, the number of smaller stocks with lengthy track records of payout growth remains relatively tiny. For example, the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth Index, which requires member firms to have a minimum dividend increase streak of 10 years, is home to just 60 stocks.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is a prime example of an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that solves for small-cap income while not relying on superficial metrics, such as dividend increase streaks.

The $120.36 million DGRS, which recently turned six years old, targets the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Index. That benchmark employs a factor-based approach unique to the small-cap arena rooted in the growth and quality factors.

The Secret Sauce

“The growth factor ranking is based on long-term earnings growth expectations, while the quality factor ranking is based on three-year historical averages for return on equity and return on assets,” according to WisdomTree.

DGRS also has something of a forward-looking approach to it as its index weights components based on projected cash dividends for the coming year. Despite what appear to be stringent requirements, DGRS has a fairly large roster at 263 holdings, more than quadruple the size of the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth Index.

Predictably, DGRS confirms that if investors want the combination of dividends and smaller stocks, it is best to access that marriage via a dedicated dividend ETF. The WisdomTree ETF has weighted overlaps to the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 indexes of about 15 percent and 23 percent, respectively, according to ETF Research Center data.

While DGRS is a quality growth strategy, a combination that would seem to imply a low dividend yield, but the fund's dividend yield is impressive. DGRS yields 2.68 percent, or more than double the yield on the aforementioned small-cap benchmarks and well above the yield on 10-year Treasuries.

The WisdomTree fund does not arrive at that above-average yield by overloading high dividend sectors that are often home to heavily indebted companies. DGRS allocates less than 8 percent of its combined weight to the real estate and utilities sectors. Cyclical industrial and consumer discretionary stocks combine for over 43 percent of the fund's weight.

Coming Out of Its Shell

As the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth Index proves, small-cap dividend payers are usually less volatile than their non-dividend counterparts, and that has been the case with DGRS. Over the past three years, the fund has been less turbulent than standard small-cap indexes.

Some of that lower volatility has come at the expense of returns as DGRS has lagged the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 indexes over the past three years. However, DGRS is beating the S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 210 basis points year-to-date, indicating the WisdomTree fund could be starting to strut its stuff against non-dividend small-cap strategies.